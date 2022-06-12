Intelligent Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,545 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $199.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.58. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $379.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

