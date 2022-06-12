Intelligent Financial Strategies Takes $543,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,433,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,181,000 after purchasing an additional 106,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.