Intelligent Financial Strategies Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,138 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $38,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $333.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.69 and its 200-day moving average is $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

