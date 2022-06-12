Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.89

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.89 and traded as low as $34.88. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 152 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $522.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.