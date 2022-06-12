Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.219 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$39.58. 277,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,073. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.55. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$22.25 and a 12-month high of C$40.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -219.89.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$514.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$502.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.8496424 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.83.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

