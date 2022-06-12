Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.6% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,901. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $203.66 and a one year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.65.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

