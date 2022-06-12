Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.