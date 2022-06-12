Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.