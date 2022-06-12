Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Down 92.0% in May

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the May 15th total of 36,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

IVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of IVR stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $14.73. 2,424,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,903. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 180.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.14%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

