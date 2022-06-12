Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of IQI stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1,008.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

