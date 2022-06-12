Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:IVCBU)

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 13th. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ IVCBU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

