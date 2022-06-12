InvestFeed Price Up 39.9% Over Last 7 Days (IFT)

InvestFeed (IFT) traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One InvestFeed coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, InvestFeed has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $161,049.08 and approximately $5.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About InvestFeed

InvestFeed (CRYPTO:IFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 coins. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

