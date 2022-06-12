Investors Title Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title stock opened at $154.75 on Friday. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $152.71 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.73.

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 40.2% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 71.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

About Investors Title (Get Rating)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.