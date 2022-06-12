Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,236 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.40% of Invitation Homes worth $109,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,792,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,038,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,534 shares during the period.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.