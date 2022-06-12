Iridium (IRD) Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges

Iridium (IRD) traded 81.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iridium has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. Iridium has a total market cap of $125,877.49 and $10.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00341748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00034802 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.83 or 0.00431290 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 24,058,080 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

