iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Raised by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,086,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,749,000 after purchasing an additional 211,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average is $133.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

