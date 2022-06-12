iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a growth of 453.8% from the May 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.56. 868,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,312. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $83.19 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

