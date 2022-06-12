iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Lifted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 622,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 2.0% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $67,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,618,000. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,482. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

