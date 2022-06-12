iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 555,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 80,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $28.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

