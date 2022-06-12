iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the May 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

