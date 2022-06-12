iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Reduced by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,192,000 after buying an additional 53,268 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 671,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,649 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

