iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s 2nd Largest Position

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 10.7% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $87,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $224.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

