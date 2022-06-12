iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $224.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.55. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

