iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $34,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $108.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.16 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

