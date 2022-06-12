iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Reduced by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $123.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.47 and its 200-day moving average is $124.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

