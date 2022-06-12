iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,686,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
