iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

