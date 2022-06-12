iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,619,000 after acquiring an additional 119,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 712,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 400,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $150.49 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.66.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.