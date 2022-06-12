iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

BATS IFRA opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46.

