IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISEE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.11.

ISEE opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,965.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock worth $3,001,931 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,286 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at $40,755,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at $29,113,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

