Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
JPOTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Jackpot Digital has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.27.
