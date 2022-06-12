Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JPOTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Jackpot Digital has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

About Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, leases, and provides electronic table games. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

