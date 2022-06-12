Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.30 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($24.19) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.45) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($25.27) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA DTE opened at €18.15 ($19.52) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.94. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($19.49).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.