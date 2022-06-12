JOE Price Hits $0.22 (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. JOE has a market cap of $61.65 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 275,516,264 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

