Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. Penn National Gaming comprises about 1.7% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.18. 4,214,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,217. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

