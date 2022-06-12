JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($115.05) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €80.54 ($86.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($107.98). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €78.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €84.87.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

