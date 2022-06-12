Jupiter Price Up 25.1% Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $274,717.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.00356023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00034371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.00424590 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 963,798,689 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.