JUST 24-Hour Volume Reaches $60.60 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. JUST has a market capitalization of $268.75 million and $60.60 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00344765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00031228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.60 or 0.00411047 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

