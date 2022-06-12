Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura upgraded Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $42.41.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

