Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, an increase of 273.2% from the May 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 77.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $80,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

KMF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. 107,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,619. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

