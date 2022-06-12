Kcash Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. Kcash has a market capitalization of $488,648.94 and $229,681.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kcash alerts:

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Kcash Coin Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.