KeyCorp Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $210.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.56.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.58. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.