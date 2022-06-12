KeyFi (KEYFI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $19,745.00

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $379,889.67 and $19,745.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.00354941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00031249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00455080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.