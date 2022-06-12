Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $140.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.86. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

