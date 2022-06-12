King DAG Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. King DAG has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and approximately $9,091.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,441.95 or 1.00000508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001905 BTC.

About King DAG

KDAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.