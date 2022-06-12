Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.12

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 39278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KIGRY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €92.00 ($98.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($92.47) to €84.00 ($90.32) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($118.28) to €91.00 ($97.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €80.00 ($86.02) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Get Kion Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2583 per share. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Kion Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Kion Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.