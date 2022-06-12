KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 260.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.05.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $333.66 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

