Kleros (PNK) Market Cap Hits $22.95 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $22.95 million and $442,969.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,289,356 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

