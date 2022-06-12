Klever (KLV) Price Hits $0.0129

Klever (KLV) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $43.67 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00347492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00034468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.84 or 0.00442264 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.