KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

KUKAF traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.10. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 138. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.72. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $91.60.

Get KUKA Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.