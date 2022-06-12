LABS Group Market Capitalization Tops $2.57 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $65,995.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00338415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00430767 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

